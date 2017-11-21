SEC charges Long Island town and elected official with municipal bond fraud

Breaking News
The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the town of Oyster Bay and its highest elected official on Tuesday with allegedly defrauding municipal bond investors when it failed to disclose side deals with a local businessman who had contracts with the town. This businessman allegedly cultivated the relationship with the town, then-town supervisor John Venditto and other officials with gifts, bribes, kickbacks, and political support. In return the town of Oyster Bay, New York allegedly agreed to indirectly guarantee four private loans-totaling more than $20 million-for this vendor and failed to disclose the indirect guarantees in connection with any of the 26 securities offerings the town issued between Aug. 2010 and Dec. 2015. The SEC’s complaint alleges that Oyster Bay and Venditto deliberately concealed the indirect loan guarantees, including one that could have required the town to make a termination payment of approximately 16% of the town’s operating budget -$16 million-within 60 days had the vendor defaulted on the loans. The SEC’s investigation is continuing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York also filed an indictment on Tuesday that included securities fraud charges against Venditto.

