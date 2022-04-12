: SEC Chief Gensler makes case for new climate-change disclosure rules

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler gave a forceful defense of new rule proposals that would require public companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions in their annual reports, along with risks related to climate change in a speech Tuesday.
