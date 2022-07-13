A deadline is fast approaching for U.S. and Chinese regulators to strike a deal that would enable investors to continue to trade stocks of Chinese companies on U.S. exchanges, but Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler is unsure that an agreement can be struck.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Caesars, SeaWorld downgraded on ‘waning’ confidence in ability to withstand looming recession - July 13, 2022
- : SEC Chief Gensler questions whether deal can be made to keep Chinese stocks listed in U.S. - July 13, 2022
- Earnings Watch: Are chip stocks set up for a short squeeze, or just more declines? Wall Street doesn’t seem sure - July 13, 2022