SEC gets court ordering halting $21 million initial coin offering

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it’s obtained a court order freezing an allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering that raised as much as $21 million. The SEC complaint against Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services Inc. also charges that its president, Alan Stollery, lied about business relationships with the Federal Reserve and well-known firms including PayPal, Verizon, Boeing, and The Walt Disney Company. The SEC has been warning investors about alleged frauds via initial coin offerings.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story