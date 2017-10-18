SEC names J.P. Morgan executive to lead trading and markets team

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday it named Brett Redfearn, J.P. Morgan’s global head of market structure for its investment bank, to be director of the regulator’s division of trading and markets. Redfearn will oversee the major securities market participants and infrastructure including, among others, broker-dealers, self-regulatory organizations (including stock exchanges, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, and clearing agencies), alternative trading systems, and transfer agents. Redfearn has also served on the boards of Bats Global Markets, the Chicago Stock Exchange, BIDS Trading, and the National Organization of Investment Professionals.

