IT services provider DXC Technology Co. DXC agreed to pay an $8 million penalty and tighten up its financial reporting protocols after the Securities and Exchange Commission accused the company of making “misleading disclosures” related to its financials from 2018 to 2020, the agency said on Tuesday. The company neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing as part of the agreement. The SEC accused DXC of fattening its non-GAAP net income — or that measured by standards that aren’t generally accepted accounting principles — by “misclassifying tens of millions of dollars of expenses as non-GAAP adjustments for so-called transaction, separation, and integration-related (TSI) costs and improperly excluding them from its non-GAAP earnings.” By misclassifying those costs, the SEC said DXC “materially overstated its non-GAAP net income in three fiscal quarters.” The commission found that DXC violated anti-fraud and financial reporting laws. Shares of DXC fell 0.6% after hours on Tuesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

