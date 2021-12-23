It’s notable that the proposal could be voted on by Apple shareholders because a former employee told the SEC that Apple lied about not using such clauses.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : SEC rejects Apple’s argument that it doesn’t try to silence workers after former employee disputed it - December 22, 2021
- : ‘Get your booster shot’: 3 ways to protect against omicron this holiday season - December 22, 2021
- Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin tax breaks for first time - December 22, 2021