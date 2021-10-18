: SEC report on GameStop saga declines to rule on causes of trade restrictions

The Securities and Exchange Commission issued a long-awaited report Monday on the decision by many stock brokers to restrict customers’ ability to purchase shares of GameStop Corp. and other meme stocks in January, but the document offers few clues about how the agency might change market-structure rules to prevent such incidents in the future and came to no definitive conclusions as to why those restrictions were made.
