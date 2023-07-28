Orange barricades have been set up outside Georgia’s Fulton County Courthouse, in the first visible sign of extra security before an expected indictment of former President Donald Trump next month, said an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report Friday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told the AJC that it’s coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement to enhance security ahead of “high-profile legal proceedings.” Prosecutors in Fulton County have been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn that state’s 2020 election result. Trump, who has a big lead in polls for the 2024 Republican presidential primary, was indicted separately in March in a Manhattan case focused on hush-money payments, as well as indicted in June in a Miami case focused on classified documents.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

