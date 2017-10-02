Security startup ForeScout files for IPO

ForeScout Technologies Inc. , a network-security software company valued at $1 billion by private investors, filed Monday for an initial public offering. The company, founded in 2000, targeted a $100 million goal for the IPO in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, though that figure is usually a placeholder that will be updated in later filings. Forescout plans to list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol FSCT after raising more than $150 million in venture investment with a most recent valuation of $1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company reported revenue of $166.8 million in 2016, up from $126 million in 2015. In the first six months of 2017, it had revenue of $90.6 million, up from $68.7 million in the same period the year before. Net losses are also growing, with the company reporting a net loss of $27.3 million in 2015, $74.8 million in 2016, and $47.7 million in the first six months of this year. The IPO will be led by Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Citibank, according to the SEC filing.

