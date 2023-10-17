Tuesday’s selloff in U.S. government debt picked up steam in the late afternoon, sending most Treasury yields either further above or toward 5%. The jump in market-implied rates was led by 3- through 7-year yields, which each rose by 17 basis points, according to FactSet data. The benchmark 10-year rate was up 14.4 basis points at 4.853% after September’s stronger-than-expected retail sales report, and is on pace for its largest one-day jump since at least Sept. 21. Two- and 10-year yields are both heading for their highest closing levels in 16 to 17 years.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

