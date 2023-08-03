The 30-year Treasury rate climbed further into an almost nine-month high Thursday morning, after U.S. data showed no signs of rising layoffs. The rate on the long bond jumped 12 basis points to 4.28% and was on track to remain at its highest level since Nov. 9. Investors also continued to digest Tuesday’s decision by Fitch Ratings to downgrade the U.S. credit rating and a deluge of Treasury debt issuance during the third quarter. The 30-year yield led Thursday morning’s advance in yields. It ended the New York session at 4.32% on Nov. 9, according to FactSet.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story