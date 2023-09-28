A round of solid U.S. data releases on Thursday gave way to more selling of long-term Treasurys, sending the 30-year rate on its way to the highest level since April 6, 2010. The 30-year yield jumped 4.2 basis points to 4.773% in New York morning trading, while the counterpart 20-year yield touched 5%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 1.4 basis points to 4.639% and was on its way toward carving another high since Oct. 16, 2007. Data released on Thursday showed second-quarter GDP rose at a revised 2.1% annual pace and weekly initial jobless claims rose only slightly to 204,000 last week. Oil prices briefly climbed above $95 a barrel. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

