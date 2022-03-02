Chip-related stocks and shares of computer makers surged Wednesday following a push by President Joe Biden to pass legislation that would result in more than $50 billion in government subsidies to build out U.S. chip-making capacity.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Semiconductor, PC stocks rally after Biden touts importance of U.S. chip manufacturing - March 2, 2022
- : ‘We deserve better’: Why some advocates are disappointed Biden’s State of the Union speech didn’t mention the word ‘abortion’ - March 2, 2022
- WW stock bounces off lowest close since before Oprah took a stake, even after another disappoint earnings report - March 2, 2022