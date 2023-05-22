The semiconductor sector is taking a hit Monday, after China’s government told some technology-product makers not to use memory chips made by Micron Technology Inc. MU, citing security risks. China’s call comes after it had warned of consequences after the U.S., Europe and Japan reduced China’s access to advanced chipmaking and other technology that might be used in weapons. The VanEck Semiconductor exchange-traded fund SMH slumped 1.0% in premarket trading, with 18 of the 22 components that have traded ahead of the open losing ground. Micron’s stock fell 5.5% to pace the losers. Among other more-active components, shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA dropped1.2%, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD shed 1.5%, Intel Corp. INTC gave up 0.6% and Qualcomm Inc. QCOM were down 1.0%. The selloff comes as futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX edged down less than 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

