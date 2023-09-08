Semtech Corp. SMTC said late Friday its board appointed Mark Lin as the company’s new chief financial officer to succeed Emeka Chukwu. The analog and mixed-signal chip maker said Lin’s appointment becomes effective once he starts employment with the company, no later than Oct. 4. Semtech noted Lin has served as corporate controller of chip maker MKS Instruments Inc. MKSI since November 2019, after 14 years at Microsemi Corp. Semtech shares fell 1.7% after hours, following a 0.9% decline to close at $92.50.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story