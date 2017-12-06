Sen. Al Franken disputes report he will resign

Sen. Al Franken disputed a report Wednesday that he will resign on Thursday. Minnesota Public Radio reported he will step down, citing a Democratic official who has spoken to the senator as well as key aides. But Franken tweeted shortly after that the story was “not accurate,” and that “no final decision has been made.” Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, faced calls to resign from fellow Democrats after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

