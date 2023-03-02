Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is receiving treatment for shingles in a San Francisco hospital, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report citing her spokesperson. Feinstein, who isn’t seeking re-election next year, has missed a dozen votes and two committee hearings. Shingles is not a life-threatening illness and is more common in older adults, the Chronicle report said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story