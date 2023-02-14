Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California said Tuesday that she won’t run for re-election in 2024. “Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years,” said Feinstein, 89, on Twitter. Two Democratic representatives for California, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff, already have announced that they’re running for Feinstein’s U.S. Senate seat.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

