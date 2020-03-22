Sen. Mike Lee self-quarantining on congressional physician’s advice

Sen. Mike Lee will self-quarantine for 14 days, the Utah Republican said in a statement on Sunday. Lee said given his exposure to Sen. Rand Paul, who has tested positive for COVID-19, the attending physician of the U.S. Congress advised the two-week quarantine. Lee said the doctor told him he has no symptoms or other risk factors. Lee won’t be able to travel or vote, he said, as lawmakers are working on major stimulus packages to respond to the coronavirus. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

