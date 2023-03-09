Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is being treated for a concussion, after tripping at a dinner event Wednesday evening, his office said Thursday. The Kentucky lawmaker “is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment,” said communications director David Popp. McConnell, 81, was attending a private dinner in Washington when he tripped. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story