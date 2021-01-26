Sen. Patrick Leahy taken to hospital after feeling ill at Capitol

Sen. Patrick Leahy, set to preside over the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump beginning Feb. 9 as the chamber’s president pro tempore, was taken to a hospital for evaluation Tuesday afternoon after feeling ill in his Senate office. CNN’s Manu Raju quoted a spokesman for the 80-year-old Democrat as saying Leahy had been examined at the Capitol by the attending physician and was then taken to an area hospital “out of an abundance of caution.” Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois, speaking to CNN, quoted Leahy’s wife, a registered nurse, as saying that “things [were] going well” at the hospital. Leahy was first elected to the Senate from Vermont in 1974.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

