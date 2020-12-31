Sen. Perdue to quarantine after COVID exposure, days before runoff

The re-election campaign of Sen. David Perdue said Thursday that the Georgia Republican has tested negative for COVID-19 but he will quarantine after coming into “close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive.” The move will limit Perdue’s ability to campaign before Tuesday’s two crucial Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party controls the chamber.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story