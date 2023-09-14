Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Thursday urged the Biden Administration to boost the federal government’s tech workforce to address the challenges of AI. “It is clear to me that we will not be able to meet the need in this rapidly advancing field without a diverse and representative group of talented minds,” Warner said in a letter. “These individuals should possess technical knowledge, but also a keen understanding of the social impact of AI.” Warner offered advice a day after members of the Senate met with tech executives from Microsoft Corp. MSFT , Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. META , Nvidia Corp. NVDA, and Tesla Inc. TSLA to discuss the promise and peril of AI.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

