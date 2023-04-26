Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia on Wednesday urged tech leaders to prioritize security in their rush to bring AI products and services to market. “Beyond industry commitments, however, it is also clear that some level of regulation is necessary in this field,” Warner, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in letters to the chief executives of OpenAI, Scale AI, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. META, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG Google, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Apple Inc. AAPL, Midjourney, Anthropic, and others.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story