Senate backtracks on calling witnesses in Trump’s second impeachment trial

The Senate on Saturday afternoon backtracked on its earlier move to have witnesses in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, leading the chamber into hearing closing arguments. House managers and Trump’s defense lawyers reached an agreement to admit as evidence Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s statement that said Trump on Jan. 6 resisted telling his supporters to stop storming the Capitol. The House managers who are serving as prosecutors previously said they wanted to call the congresswoman as a witness.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story