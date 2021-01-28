Senate committee to hold hearing on stock market amid GameStop’s surge

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who is poised to become the new chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said on Thursday that the committee would hold a hearing on the stock market, which has seen huge moves lately for GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks. “People on Wall Street only care about the rules when they’re the ones getting hurt. It’s time for SEC and Congress to make the economy work for everyone,” Brown said in a tweet. “As Incoming Chairman of the

@SenateBanking Committee, I will be holding a hearing on the current state of the stock market."

