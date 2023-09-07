The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Democrat Anna Gomez to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, giving the Democrats a 3-2 majority at the agency, their first since the last days of the Obama administration. Gomez, a former FCC staff lawyer who most recently served as a communications policy advisor at the State Department, was nominated by President Joe Biden to fill the empty seat after a previous nominee, Gigi Sohn, failed to win Senate support. The confirmation opens the door for Democrats to push through rules on controversial issues, like net neutrality, but President Biden would likely have to win a second term if the party hopes to enact a partisan agenda given the time-intensive nature of agency rulemaking.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story