Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, a Democrat who leads the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Tuesday said he expects to be briefed on classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute. “Our system of classification exists in order to protect our most important national security secrets, and we expect to be briefed on what happened both at Mar-a-Lago and at the Biden office as part of our constitutional oversight obligations,” said Warner in a statement, referring to documents discovered at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. “From what we know so far, the latter is about finding documents with markings, and turning them over, which is certainly different from a months-long effort to retain material actively being sought by the government. But again, that’s why we need to be briefed,” the senator said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

