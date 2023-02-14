Republican and Democratic senators upbraided Big Tech on Tuesday and urged federal legislation to regulate tech platforms that are “doing everything they can to keep our kids’ eyes glued to the screens.” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, made those scathing remarks in particular about Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook and Snap Inc. SNAP during a hearing. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the panel’s top Republican, added he is working with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a bill to create a “digital regulatory commission” empowered to shut down social-media sites if they fail to adopt “best business practices.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story