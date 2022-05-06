: Senate panel advances anti-OPEC bill, as Democrats ‘increasingly threatened by inflation’

The Senate Judiciary Committee approves a bipartisan bill that would expose the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to antitrust lawsuits, sparking chatter about whether such legislation has a chance this year.
