The Senate on Thursday cleared a $1.7 trillion spending bill
for fiscal 2023, sending the measure on to the House of Representatives for a separate vote ahead of a looming deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown. The package includes a 10% boost for defense spending and a 6% increase in domestic spending, as well as measures that would automatically enroll workers into 401(k)s and give billions of dollars in extra aid to Ukraine. Congress is racing to approve the measure before midnight Friday, when current government funding runs out. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
- : Tesla is the most profitable short pick of 2022, with nearly $14 billion in proceeds since Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter - December 22, 2022
- : Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with 401(k) changes, Ukraine aid - December 22, 2022
- Distributed Ledger: Coinbase plunges 86% in 2022, amid FTX-inspired slump. But one analyst says ‘you have to have a multiyear time frame.’ - December 22, 2022