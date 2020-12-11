Senate passes bill to avoid government shutdown for a week, sending it to Trump

The Senate on Friday passed a one-week spending bill in a voice vote, sending the measure on to President Donald Trump so he can sign it into law. The bill aims to prevent a partial government shutdown that would start at midnight. It already was approved by the House.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
