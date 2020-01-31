Senate rejects motion to subpoena witnesses in Trump trial

The Senate late Friday afternoon rejected efforts to call more witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Shortly before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the chamber would recess following the roll call. Fifty-one senators voted against the motion, while 49 voted in favor. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

