The Senate late Friday afternoon rejected efforts to call more witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Shortly before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the chamber would recess following the roll call. Fifty-one senators voted against the motion, while 49 voted in favor. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Amazon fails to maintain $1 trillion valuation again - January 31, 2020
- Senate rejects motion to subpoena witnesses in Trump trial - January 31, 2020
- Boeing discloses SEC investigation on 737 Max - January 31, 2020