Senate votes 55-45 in favor of calling witnesses in Trump’s second impeachment trial

The Senate on Saturday voted 55 to 45 in favor of calling witnesses in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. Witnesses hadn’t been expected in the proceedings, but the House managers who are serving as prosecutors said they wanted to call Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state after she released a statement late Friday that said Trump on Jan. 6 resisted telling his supporters to stop storming the Capitol.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

