The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted against a House-passed measure that would require rail companies to provide workers with seven days of paid sick leave per year. There were 52 senators backing it, while 43 opposed it, and 60 votes for it were needed. The chamber now is slated to vote on a separate bill that would impose a deal on workers to block a railroad strike.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story