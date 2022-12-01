The U.S. Senate on Thursday afternoon voted against an amendment from Republican senators that aimed to deliver a cooling-off period so talks between rail companies and their workers could continue. The chamber now is slated to vote on a measure that would require rail companies to provide workers with seven days of paid sick leave per year. It’s also planning to act on a separate bill that would impose a deal on workers to block a railroad strike.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

