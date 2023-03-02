Democratic Sens. Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut on Thursday sent a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. META Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to halt its reported plan to open Horizon Worlds, a VR environment platform on the metaverse for teens aged 13 to 17. The senators highlighted Meta’s repeated failures to protect young teens from harmful interactions, advertising, and content on Facebook and Instagram, as well as Meta’s own internal research, which finds gaps in the company’s understanding of user safety in social virtual reality experiences. Meta declined to comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

