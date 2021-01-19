: Sensing a shifting tide with Biden tackling climate change, this major business lobby gets on board

The nation’s arguably leading pro-business lobby sees the incoming Biden administration’s pledge for climate-change action — including rejoining the Paris Accord that President Trump abandoned — as a can’t-miss chance to influence “market-based” policy on greenhouse gas emissions and more.
