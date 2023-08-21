SentinelOne Inc. S shares rallied Monday following a report that the cybersecurity company was considering putting itself up for sale. On Monday, Reuters reported the cybersecurity company was exploring a sale, citing people familiar with the matter. SentinelOne shares surged 19% to an intraday high of $17.19, after trading as low as $14.56 on the session. Shares are currently up 12% year to date, compared with a 14% gain on the S&P 500 index SPX. Reuters said SentinelOne hired investment bank Qatalyst Partners to advise on potential deals from other companies, or private equity firms, according to their sources.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

