Storied venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital has slashed two major funds as part of a significant downsizing in the midst of a broad startup downturn. The Silicon Valley firm pared its cryptocurrency fund to $200 million from $585 million, according to a report Thursday in the Wall Street Journal that cited people familiar with the matter. It also slashed the size of its ecosystem fund, which invests in other venture funds, to $450 million from $900 million, the report said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Skechers stock rallies as international gains lift results above estimates - July 27, 2023
- ETF Wrap: Shunned commodity ETFs starting to ‘perk up’ as Fed watches grain prices - July 27, 2023
- Market Extra: Dow’s historic winning streak ends at 13 sessions. Here’s what it might mean for U.S. stocks and the economy. - July 27, 2023