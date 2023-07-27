Storied venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital has slashed two major funds as part of a significant downsizing in the midst of a broad startup downturn. The Silicon Valley firm pared its cryptocurrency fund to $200 million from $585 million, according to a report Thursday in the Wall Street Journal that cited people familiar with the matter. It also slashed the size of its ecosystem fund, which invests in other venture funds, to $450 million from $900 million, the report said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

