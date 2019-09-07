Serena Williams loses opening set to Canada’s Bianca Andreescu at U.S. Open final

Serena Williams has lost the opening set 6-3 in a best-of-three contest against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu Saturday evening in the U.S. Open tennis championship, where the American legend is attempting to claim a history-matching 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court’s career tally. Williams was broken early by Andreescu, who won a coin toss to serve to kick off the highly anticipated matchup but deferred to the 37-year-old icon, who got off to a shaky start. Williams saved five break points to hold her serve in the seventh game but Andreescu remained steady throughout the set, breaking Williams due to a double-fault to clinch the opening set. Andreescu is the first woman since Venus Williams to reach a US Open final in her debut tournament, ESPN reported and if she wins she would have had the fewest number of Grand Slam appearances since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

