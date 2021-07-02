Seres inks deal for C. diff drug with Nestlé

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc. were down 4.9% in trading on Friday, the day after the company said it plans to jointly commercialize an experimental C. diff drug with Nestlé’s health business. The still-investigational therapy, SER-109, is a microbiome treatment that aims to address recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections, which are the leading cause of hospital-acquired infections in the U.S. As part of the deal, Aimmune Therapeutics, which Nestlé acquired last year, will lead commercialization for Nestlé Health Science, and Seres will receive up to $300 million, based in part on milestones. Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman said he expects the SER-109 to get U.S. approval sometime this year. Seres’ stock is down 12.6% for the year. The S&P 500 is up 14.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

