ServiceNow Inc. reported earnings that topped expectations and projected stronger revenue growth than Wall Street expected Wednesday, but shares still sank.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. durable-goods orders rose 5.6% in December but dipped excluding transport - January 26, 2023
- U.S. initial jobless claims fall to their lowest level since last April - January 26, 2023
- GDP data show U.S. economy expanding slightly more than forecast in 4th quarter - January 26, 2023