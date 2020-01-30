ServiceNow stock paces S&P 500 gainers after ‘massive’ fourth quarter

ServiceNow Inc.’s stock is up 8.7% in Thursday morning trading and currently the day’s top performer in the S&P 500 after the company exceeded earnings and revenue estimates in what William Blair analyst Bhavan Suri called a “massive” fourth quarter. The company saw an acceleration in subscription bookings driven by large-deal activity, wrote Suri, who rates the stock at outperform. Evercore ISI’s Kirk Materne said that ServiceNow’s commentary “continues to validate our thesis that the company has a large cross-sell opportunity in front of it” and called the company “one of the most unique compounding stories in software.” He has an outperform rating on the stock and he lifted his target price to $360 from $344. The stock is up 20% over the past month, as the S&P 500 has risen about 1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

