ServiceNow stock up 4% on news it is joining the S&P 500

ServiceNow Inc. will replace Celgene Corp. in the S&P 500 index before the open on Thursday, S&P Global said late Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is acquiring Celgene in a deal expected to close soon. Lab equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will join the S&P 100, S&P Global said in the statement. ServiceNow, a cloud computing company based in Santa Clara, Calif., said earlier Monday that Gina Mastantuono will be its new chief financial officer effective Jan. 13. Shares were 4% higher in the extended session, after ending the regular trading day up 2.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

