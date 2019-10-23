ServiceNow’s stock up 7% on solid quarter, introduction of new CEO

ServiceNow Inc.’s stock was up 7% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the cloud-services company reported solid third-quarter results and introduced its new chief executive. ServiceNow reported earnings of $1.03 a share. Revenue soared 32% to $885.8 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected earnings of 99 cents a share on revenue of $886 million. Following its results, the company held a conference call with Bill McDermott, the former SAP SE CEO who is joining the company by the end of the year. McDermott succeeds John Donahoe, who was named Nike Inc. CEO on Tuesday. ServiceNow shares are up 24% this year. The S&P 500 index has gained 20% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

