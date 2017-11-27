Seth Meyers will host the 2018 Golden Globes

Comcast Corp.-owned TV network NBC confirmed on Monday that late-night host Seth Meyers will serve as MC of the 75th annual Golden Globe award ceremony on Jan. 7. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said last week that the NBC host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” would take the reigns from Jimmy Fallon, who hosted the awards show last year. The Golden Globes, which serve as a kickoff to Hollywood’s awards season, will air on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday Jan. 7. The Golden Globe nominations will be announced Monday, Dec. 11.

