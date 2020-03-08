Some patients have racked up hefty hospital bills getting tested for the coronavirus.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Several U.S. states offer free coronavirus testing, and major health insurers waive copays - March 8, 2020
- Facebook, Apple, Google and Twitter ask staff to work remotely due to coronavirus — here’s the bad news for the rest of America - March 8, 2020
- Mutual Funds Weekly: Protect your portfolio from the coronavirus recession — plus other top investing tips - March 8, 2020