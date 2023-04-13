The San Francisco Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the fatal stabbing of tech executive Bob Lee, an independent local news site said Thursday. Police had a warrant to arrest Nima Momeni in Emeryville, some 11 miles east of San Francisco, Mission Local reported, adding that the two men allegedly knew each other. Lee was an early executive at Square, now called Block Inc. SQ , and created the company’s Cash App mobile wallet. He was killed last Tuesday in predawn hours in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

